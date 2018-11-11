Wild-Blues Sum

Minnesota 0 2 1—3 St. Louis 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, St. Louis, Sundqvist 3 (Barbashev), 19:01.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Parise 7 (Niederreiter, Brodin), 1:19. 3, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 1 (Greenway, Coyle), 1:44. 4, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 3 (Schwartz, O’Reilly), 9:37.

Third Period_5, Minnesota, Granlund 10 (Zucker), 7:43.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 8-6-4_18. St. Louis 9-10-12_31.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 8-3-2 (31 shots-29 saves). St. Louis, Johnson 2-3-0 (18-15).

A_16,735 (19,150). T_2:32.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Libor Suchanek.

