Wild-Ducks Sum

Minnesota 1 2 2—5 Anaheim 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Minnesota, Greenway 2 (Coyle, Eriksson Ek), 1:48.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Zucker 5 (Spurgeon, Granlund), 3:19. 3, Minnesota, Granlund 8 (Zucker, Brodin), 7:17. 4, Anaheim, Aberg 5 (Montour, Lindholm), 16:53 (pp).

Third Period_5, Minnesota, Brodin 3 (Spurgeon), 10:06. 6, Minnesota, Granlund 9 (Zucker, Staal), 16:03.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 19-14-10_43. Anaheim 5-9-7_21.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4; Anaheim 1 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 3-1-0 (21 shots-20 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 5-6-3 (43-38).

A_16,464 (17,174). T_2:30.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.