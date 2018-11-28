Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

William, Kate pay tribute to UK soccer team owner

November 28, 2018 11:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and Kate have paid tribute to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others who died with him in an Oct. 27 helicopter crash outside the soccer team’s stadium.

Vichai’s family welcomed them Wednesday to a tribute site covered with flowers. Kate left a bouquet as William stood beside her.

The prince said at King Power Stadium that in a time when soccer clubs have become huge global enterprises, the fans showed that community mattered, coming out to thank Vichai for making them “the true owners of this club.”

William said the fans showed “that sport — when played with passion, but also with humility and respect — can bring us all together.”

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Vichai became known to British royal family members through horse racing and polo.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Sports News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
12|5 Border Management Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia