William & Mary hires former Virginia coach Mike London

November 19, 2018 2:58 pm
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William & Mary has hired Mike London as its football coach.

Athletic director Samantha K. Huge made the announcement Monday.

London, who just finished his second season as the head coach at Howard, will replace Jimmye Laycock, who retired after his 39th season.

The move for London, 58, means a return to one of his earliest stops in coaching. He served as the defensive line coach under Laycock for the Tribe from 1990-93.

It also marks a return to the Colonial Athletic Association for London, who guided Richmond to the 2008 national championship during a two-year stint as the Spiders head coach. He spent six seasons as the coach at Virginia, compiling a 27-46 record from 2010-2015. His overall record as a head coach is 62-61.

Laycock compiled a 249-194-2 record. The Tribe finished 4-6 this season, losing 10-6 to Richmond on Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

