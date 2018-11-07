Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

William & Mary spoils Smith’s debut at High Point, 79-69

November 7, 2018 9:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Matt Milon hit a 3-pointer and knocked down a pair of free throws in the final minute as William & Mary held off High Point to win its season opener, 79-69 Wednesday night, spoiling the debut of Panthers alum Tubby Smith as the team’s coach.

Smith, who played at High Point from 1969-73 and is already a member of the High Point Athletics Hall of Fame and three-time National Coach of the Year, spent the last two seasons as the coach of Memphis.

Brandonn Kamga got to the basket and converted a 3-point play with 3:15 left go get High Point within two, 69-67, but Milon knocked down a 3 and Justin Pierce hit two free throws with 2:06 left to push the Tribe’s lead to 74-69 while the defense denied High Point another basket.

Pierce finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead William & Mary to its second straight win over High Point at home. Milon, who hit 4 of 7 from distance, finished with 19 points.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Jahaad Proctor and Kamga scored 25 and 24 points, respectively, for High Point.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Afghan-born soldier, linguist returns home to advise US security forces

Today in History

1977: President Jimmy Carter hosts shah of Iran