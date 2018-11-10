Williams, Rotroff lead Duquesne past William & Mary 84-70

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Eric Williams Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Duquesne won its season opener, beating William & Mary 84-70 on Saturday.

Austin Rotroff added another 17 points and seven rebounds for the Dukes (1-0) before fouling out. Michael Hughes had 13 points and seven rebounds and Marcus Weathers had nine points and six rebounds.

A Hughes layup capped a 16-8 start for Duquesne and a Williams 3-pointer made it 31-19 before the Tribe (1-1) rallied on three 3-pointers — by Justin Pierce, Nathan Knight and Thornton Scott — in the final 1:45 to close to 36-33 at halftime.

William & Mary opened the second half with a 7-2 burst to take a 40-38 lead but Tavian Dunn-Martin contributed two 3-pointers and Rotroff and Hughes each added another to a 27-8 run that gave the Dukes a 63-46 lead with 10:10 to play and they led by double figures the rest of the way.

Knight finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Tribe.

