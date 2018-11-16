Listen Live Sports

Williams scores 19, Howard holds off Massachusetts 68-63

November 16, 2018 10:30 pm
 
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Charles Williams hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 and freshman Akuwovo Ogheneyole notched his first career double-double to help Howard hold off Massachusetts 68-63 on Friday night.

Ogheneyole finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Bison (4-0), who shot 50 percent (14 of 28) in taking 39-26 lead at halftime. Howard cooled off after intermission, shooting 28 percent, but the Bison had an answer every time UMass (2-2) made a run at them.

Ogheneyole’s layup with 7:02 left to play gave Howard a 56-43 lead. But Sy Chatman had a dunk to spark a 16-6 run and the Minutemen pulled within 62-59 with 2:03 remaining.

Luwane Pipkins scored 18 to lead UMass.

Another Ogheneyole layup pushed the lead back to five before Jonathan Laurent buried a 3 to get UMass within 66-63 with 59 seconds to go. UMass missed its final three shots from there — all 3-pointers.

Howard picked up a win in its first road game of the season and is off to its best start since 1979-80.

