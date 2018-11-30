Wilmer Flores cut loose by Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets failed to offer a 2019 contract to Wilmer Flores, allowing the infielder to become a free agent.

Flores hit .267 with 11 homers and 51 RBIs in 126 games this year, when he made $3.4 million. He endeared himself to Mets fans when he got emotional during a game against San Diego on July 29, 2015, believing media reports he had been traded to Milwaukee. The proposed swap for Carlos Gomez fell through, and two days later Flores hit a game-ending 12th-inning homer to beat Washington.

New York did offer a contract to catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who was limited to four early season games this year by a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow that required Tommy John surgery. D’Arnaud, on the disabled list for the fifth straight season, had a $3,475,000 salary.

