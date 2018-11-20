Listen Live Sports

Wilson, No. 20 Texas A&M women beat Little Rock 61-40

November 20, 2018 10:10 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Aaliyah Wilson tied a career high with 20 points, N’Dea Jones had 12 points and 13 rebounds and No. 20 Texas A&M beat Little Rock 61-40 on Tuesday night.

Wilson scored eight points in the first quarter as the Aggies led 15-12 and she finished the half with 16 points, three steals and two blocks for a 27-20 lead. Texas A&M made six of its first seven shots after the break, building a 17-point lead.

Ciera Johnson and Chennedy Carter each scored 10 points for the Aggies (3-1). Texas A&M coach Gary Blair (768) topped fellow 750-plus win coach Joe Foley (770) — both ranked in the top 10 — for the ninth time in 10 meetings.

Teal Battle and Ronjanae DeGray each scored 10 points for Little Rock (2-2). The Trojans were held without a field goal for two nine-minute stretches and finished 14-of-51 shooting (28 percent).

The Trojans’ 40 points marked the fewest A&M has allowed since November 23, 2016.

