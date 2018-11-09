Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wilson sparks NJIT in second half of 74-57 victory

November 9, 2018 11:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Diandre Wilson scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half and NJIT defeated Binghamton 74-57 on Friday night.

The Highlanders, who led 29-20 at halftime, went ahead by double figures for good on Shawndale Jones’ 3-point play with 10 minutes to go. A Wilson 3-pointer made it a 14-point lead a minute later and another trey from Wilson gave the Highlanders a 16-point bulge with just under five minutes remaining

Zach Cooks and Jones scored 12 points each and Souleymane Diakite added 11 with nine rebounds for NJIT. Mohamed Bendary had 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

The Highlanders are 2-0 for the first time since their first season playing in Division I (2006-07).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Sam Sessoms scored 13 points and J.C. Show added 12 for the Bearcats (0-2).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline