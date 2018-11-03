Listen Live Sports

Wilson’s kick return leads NC A&T past Norfolk State 37-20

November 3, 2018 4:41 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Malik Wilson had a kickoff-return touchdown to spark North Carolina A&T to a 37-20 victory over Norfolk State in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference action on Saturday.

With NC A&T (7-2, 4-1) clinging to a one-point lead, Wilson took a kickoff 99 yards for a TD and a 27-20 lead with 2:05 left in the third quarter. It was Wilson’s third kickoff return score of the season. Wilson, a senior wide receiver, also had a 98-yard return in a 20-17 win over Jacksonville State in the season opener and a 100-yarder in a 22-21 loss to Florida A&M two weeks ago.

Michael Rivers staked the Spartans (3-5, 1-4) to a 7-0 lead on a 69-yard punt-return score in the first quarter. Jeremiah Martin’s 8-yard TD run pulled the Aggies even, but Josh Nardone booted a 32-yard field goal to give Norfolk State a 10-7 lead at quarter’s end.

NC A&T grabbed a 14-10 lead on Lamar Raynard’s 8-yard TD toss to Quinzel Lockhart. The Spartans moved back in front on Juwan Carter’s 20-yard TD toss to Chuma Awanna, but the Aggies answered with Marquell Cartwright’s 5-yard TD run for a 21-17 halftime lead. Norfolk State pulled within 21-20 on Nardone’s 25-yard field goal, but Wilson took the ensuing kickoff to the end zone. The Aggies pulled away on Noel Ruiz’s 42-yard field goal and Cartwright’s 8-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Cartwright finished with 183 yards on 21 carries, while Martin added 130 yards on 10 totes. NC A&T had a 310-62 yards advantage on the ground.

