Windler has 31 points, Belmont beats Samford 99-93 in OT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dylan Windler scored nine of his 31 points in overtime to help Belmont remain undefeated, beating Samford 99-93 on Thursday night.

Windler drilled a trey and followed with a tip-in for a 90-86 lead with 2:24 remaining in the extra period. He slammed home a dunk to go ahead 98-93 with 17 seconds left.

Belmont (6-0) led 43-39 at the break and pushed that to a 70-57 advantage with 9:51 remaining before the Bulldogs came roaring back. Samford’s Kevion Nolan made a 3-pointer from the baseline as time expired to tie the game at 82-82 and send it into the extra period.

Windler, who also pulled down 11 rebounds, hit 11 of 20 field-goal attempts and 6 of 9 free throws. Nick Hopkins was 6 of 8 from long range for 21 points and Caleb Hollander added 16 points with eight rebounds and four steals.

Ruben Guerrero had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Samford (7-2). Myron Gordon led the scoring for the Bulldogs with 22 points. Josh Sharkey added 21 with six assists and three steals.

