Winthrop sets school scoring records in 134-99 win

November 13, 2018 9:50 pm
 
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Michael Anumba scored 19 points to lead six teammates in double-digit scoring and Winthrop set a school record for total points and first-half points in beating Division III Pfeiffer University 134-99 on Tuesday night.

Adam Pickett scored 18 points and Josh Ferguson, Keondre Schuacher and Nych Smith added 13 apiece for the Eagles (2-1), who never trailed and scored a school record 73 points in the first half after shooting 66 percent from the field and hitting 11 of 18 3-pointers.

Kyle Zunic had 14 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for Winthrop, which outrebounded Pfeiffer 61-33 and outscored them 56-16 in the paint.

Josh Ferguson’s opening 3 sparked a 20-5 run and Winthrop was off and running. Anumba’s layup with 9:20 left in the game put the Eagles over the century mark.

Winthrop’s previous records for most points in a game and a half were 132 and 71 against Morris on Nov. 29, 1985.

Blake Smith scored 17 points with five 3s for Pfeiffer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

