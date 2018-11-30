Listen Live Sports

Wizards-76ers, Box

November 30, 2018 9:39 pm
 
WASHINGTON (98)

Oubre Jr. 2-10 1-2 6, Green 1-2 2-2 4, Bryant 5-7 2-2 12, Wall 4-15 2-2 11, Beal 6-13 5-5 19, Robinson 3-6 2-2 8, Brown Jr. 2-7 2-2 6, J.Smith 2-3 0-0 5, Morris 1-10 0-0 2, Mahinmi 1-2 0-0 2, Rivers 6-10 0-2 15, Satoransky 4-7 0-0 8. Totals 37-92 16-19 98.

PHILADELPHIA (123)

Butler 5-13 0-0 11, Chandler 3-10 0-2 7, Embiid 5-12 5-10 16, Simmons 5-5 3-3 13, Redick 5-12 3-3 14, Muscala 2-9 6-7 12, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Shamet 5-9 0-0 12, McConnell 6-10 2-2 15, Korkmaz 3-10 6-6 13, Milton 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 43-98 25-33 123.

Washington 19 27 24 28— 98
Philadelphia 31 37 30 25—123

3-Point Goals_Washington 8-28 (Rivers 3-6, Beal 2-5, J.Smith 1-2, Wall 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-4, Mahinmi 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-1, Bryant 0-1, Morris 0-5), Philadelphia 12-38 (Shamet 2-4, Muscala 2-7, Milton 1-2, Johnson 1-2, McConnell 1-2, Embiid 1-3, Butler 1-3, Chandler 1-4, Redick 1-5, Korkmaz 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 42 (Bryant, Morris 7), Philadelphia 58 (Embiid 15). Assists_Washington 22 (Satoransky, Wall 7), Philadelphia 28 (Simmons 10). Total Fouls_Washington 20, Philadelphia 17. Technicals_Wall, Redick. A_20,400 (20,478).

