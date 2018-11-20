Wizards’ Dwight Howard out vs. Clippers with glute injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard is sitting out Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers because of a gluteal injury.

Howard, who missed the first seven games of the season with the injury, left Sunday’s game against Portland in the second quarter when he aggravated the injury.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks says he hopes Howard will be able to play in Friday’s game at Toronto.

Howard is averaging 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Second-year player Thomas Bryant is getting his first NBA start at center in Howard’s place.

