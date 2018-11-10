Wizards-Heat, Box

WASHINGTON (116)

Porter Jr. 3-8 1-1 7, Morris 2-6 0-0 4, Howard 2-7 7-10 11, Wall 9-20 7-9 28, Beal 6-10 4-6 18, Green 8-12 1-1 19, Oubre Jr. 2-6 0-0 5, Mahinmi 1-1 4-6 6, Satoransky 0-1 0-0 0, Rivers 7-12 4-5 18. Totals 40-83 28-38 116.

MIAMI (110)

McGruder 8-14 3-5 22, Winslow 4-12 0-0 8, Whiteside 6-10 3-4 15, Dragic 0-7 0-0 0, Richardson 8-14 6-8 24, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Olynyk 1-3 2-2 5, Adebayo 3-4 2-3 8, T.Johnson 5-12 0-0 12, Ellington 4-12 4-4 16. Totals 39-88 20-26 110.

Washington 25 33 25 33—116 Miami 35 26 24 25—110

3-Point Goals_Washington 8-22 (Wall 3-5, Beal 2-3, Green 2-4, Oubre Jr. 1-4, Morris 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-2, Rivers 0-3), Miami 12-33 (Ellington 4-9, McGruder 3-6, Richardson 2-2, T.Johnson 2-7, Olynyk 1-3, Whiteside 0-1, Winslow 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 48 (Howard 16), Miami 38 (Whiteside 14). Assists_Washington 14 (Wall 9), Miami 25 (Winslow 6). Total Fouls_Washington 25, Miami 31. Technicals_Washington coach Wizards (Delay of game), Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second). A_19,600 (19,600).

