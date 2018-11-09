Listen Live Sports

Wizards-Magic, Box

November 9, 2018 9:24 pm
 
WASHINGTON (108)

Porter Jr. 3-7 0-0 8, Morris 3-8 0-0 7, Howard 6-8 0-2 12, Wall 9-21 1-2 19, Beal 10-21 3-4 27, Green 4-5 4-4 14, Oubre Jr. 6-10 5-6 19, Rivers 1-1 0-1 2, Satoransky 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-82 13-19 108.

ORLANDO (117)

Iwundu 1-3 2-2 4, Gordon 6-14 5-6 20, Vucevic 10-16 0-0 21, Augustin 2-5 5-6 11, Fournier 6-17 0-0 15, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Bamba 7-8 0-0 15, Ross 5-11 1-2 12, Grant 5-5 1-1 13, Simmons 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 44-86 16-19 117.

Washington 25 23 26 34—108
Orlando 32 31 26 28—117

3-Point Goals_Washington 11-27 (Beal 4-9, Green 2-3, Porter Jr. 2-4, Oubre Jr. 2-5, Morris 1-2, Satoransky 0-1, Wall 0-3), Orlando 13-31 (Gordon 3-4, Fournier 3-10, Grant 2-2, Augustin 2-5, Bamba 1-1, Vucevic 1-2, Ross 1-5, Iwundu 0-1, Simmons 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 35 (Howard 8), Orlando 41 (Vucevic 14). Assists_Washington 24 (Wall 12), Orlando 26 (Fournier 6). Total Fouls_Washington 18, Orlando 18. A_16,562 (18,846).

