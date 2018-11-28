Wizards-Pelicans, Box

WASHINGTON (104)

Oubre Jr. 9-18 0-1 22, Porter Jr. 2-7 0-0 5, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Wall 6-13 4-6 17, Beal 7-15 1-1 16, Green 4-11 0-0 10, Brown Jr. 0-1 1-2 1, Robinson 1-1 0-1 2, Morris 9-17 0-1 22, Rivers 1-7 0-0 2, Satoransky 2-5 3-4 7. Totals 41-95 9-16 104.

NEW ORLEANS (125)

Moore 4-9 1-2 10, Davis 9-21 8-9 28, Mirotic 4-13 4-4 15, Frazier 4-8 2-2 12, Holiday 12-19 2-4 29, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 1-1 0-2 2, Miller 0-4 0-0 0, Randle 10-15 3-3 23, Diallo 2-3 2-2 6, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-95 22-28 125.

Washington 24 23 34 23—104 New Orleans 31 36 31 27—125

3-Point Goals_Washington 13-39 (Oubre Jr. 4-8, Morris 4-9, Green 2-5, Porter Jr. 1-2, Beal 1-5, Wall 1-6, Rivers 0-4), New Orleans 11-36 (Holiday 3-7, Mirotic 3-8, Davis 2-6, Frazier 2-6, Moore 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Randle 0-1, Diallo 0-1, Miller 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 38 (Morris 9), New Orleans 64 (Davis 15). Assists_Washington 26 (Beal 11), New Orleans 24 (Frazier 12). Total Fouls_Washington 22, New Orleans 20. Technicals_Wall, New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A_13,570 (16,867).

