Wizards-Raptors, Box

November 23, 2018 9:55 pm
 
WASHINGTON (107)

Oubre Jr. 5-14 3-3 13, Porter Jr. 6-12 4-4 17, Bryant 3-7 0-0 7, Wall 5-13 0-0 11, Beal 7-16 5-6 20, White 0-1 0-0 0, J.Green 4-12 0-0 8, Morris 5-12 4-4 16, Rivers 2-7 0-0 6, Satoransky 3-7 2-2 9. Totals 40-101 18-19 107.

TORONTO (125)

Leonard 12-22 2-3 27, Siakam 2-5 2-2 7, Valanciunas 3-7 2-2 8, Lowry 4-9 5-6 15, D.Green 3-7 0-0 9, Anunoby 6-11 0-0 15, Miles 3-10 2-2 9, Monroe 0-1 0-0 0, Ibaka 5-9 1-2 12, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 4-4 0-0 10, VanVleet 4-7 2-2 13, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-93 16-19 125.

Washington 26 36 25 20—107
Toronto 38 32 31 24—125

3-Point Goals_Washington 9-46 (Rivers 2-4, Morris 2-6, Beal 1-3, Bryant 1-4, Satoransky 1-4, Porter Jr. 1-6, Wall 1-7, White 0-1, J.Green 0-5, Oubre Jr. 0-6), Toronto 17-39 (Anunoby 3-5, VanVleet 3-5, D.Green 3-7, Wright 2-2, Lowry 2-4, Siakam 1-1, Ibaka 1-2, Leonard 1-4, Miles 1-7, Monroe 0-1, Richardson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 45 (Bryant 8), Toronto 50 (Leonard 10). Assists_Washington 28 (Wall 11), Toronto 32 (Lowry 9). Total Fouls_Washington 16, Toronto 23. Technicals_Oubre Jr., Valanciunas, Lowry. A_19,800 (19,800).

