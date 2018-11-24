Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WKU gets 3rd win of season, beats Louisiana Tech 30-15

November 24, 2018 4:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RUSTON, La. (AP) — D’Andre Ferby scored a pair of touchdowns and Western Kentucky jumped on Louisiana Tech early and made it hold up for a 30-15 win on Saturday.

Western Kentucky (3-9, 2-6 Conference USA) took the opening drive 87 yards in 11 plays and scored on Lucky Jackson’s 18-yard touchdown run. On the Bulldogs’ ensuing drive, Devon Key intercepted J’Mar Smith on the first play and the Hilltoppers had the ball at Louisiana Tech’s 33.

The Hilltoppers ran off 10 plays with the short field and made it 14-0 when Steven Duncan completed a 10-yard pass to Mik’Quan Deane. Early in the second, WKU posted a safety, and after taking the ball, Ferby went in from a yard out and it was 23-0. Israel Tucker scored Louisiana Tech’s (7-5, 5-3) only touchdown with a 19-yard run with 1:43 before halftime.

Smith threw for 280 yards for the Bulldogs before leaving the game late with an apparent injury.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending