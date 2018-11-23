Wofford rolls over Division-II Mars Hill 97-46

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Fletcher Magee hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points and Cameron Jackson totaled 18 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to propel Wofford to a 97-46 romp over Division II-member Mars Hill on Friday.

Nathan Hoover hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 for the Terriers (4-2). Keve Aluma tossed in 14 points and Matthew Pegram added 10 points and five boards as Wofford shot 53 percent (35 of 66) from the floor.

Ja’Shawn Brooks sank four from distance and scored 13, while Matthew Powell hit both of his 3s and scored 10. The Lions made 18 of 49 shots (37 percent).

Mars Hill led just once, 3-2, on a 3-pointer by Brooks. Magee followed with a 3-point play and the Terriers never trailed again. Wofford hit 16 of 18 free throws and had 18 assists with five apiece from Storm Murphy and Tray Hollowell, who added a career-high six steals.

