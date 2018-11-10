Lehigh 88, CCSU 62
Maine 73, Toledo 59
Penn 58, Siena 51
Seton Hall 102, Kennesaw St. 80
St. Francis Brooklyn 73, Manhattan 65
UMBC 72, UTSA 58
Coll. of Charleston 75, SC State 51
Georgia St. 75, FAU 59
Murray St. 113, Oakland City 55
Virginia Tech 78, Georgia Southern 49
Drake 98, W. Illinois 71
Evansville 67, Chicago St. 58
Wichita St. 63, Missouri St. 60
Texas-Arlington 99, Jackson St. 63
Oregon 75, Syracuse 73
Portland 65, Utah Valley 60
___
