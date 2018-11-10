Saturday, Nov. 10 EAST

Lehigh 88, CCSU 62

Maine 73, Toledo 59

Penn 58, Siena 51

Seton Hall 102, Kennesaw St. 80

St. Francis Brooklyn 73, Manhattan 65

UMBC 72, UTSA 58

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 75, SC State 51

Georgia St. 75, FAU 59

Murray St. 113, Oakland City 55

North Alabama 98, Lane 57

Virginia Tech 78, Georgia Southern 49

MIDWEST

Drake 98, W. Illinois 71

Evansville 67, Chicago St. 58

Rio Grande 82, Texas Lutheran 38

Wichita St. 63, Missouri St. 60

SOUTHWEST

Texas-Arlington 99, Jackson St. 63

FAR WEST

Boise St. 91, Southern Oregon 46

Oregon 75, Syracuse 73

Portland 65, Utah Valley 60

Santa Clara 56, Nevada 48

