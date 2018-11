By The Associated Press

Wednesday, Nov. 14 EAST

Albany (NY) 60, Manhattan 54

SOUTH

Dillard 72, Louisiana-Lafayette 69

Gardner-Webb 54, Davidson 49

North Carolina 59, VCU 47

UMBC 57, Coppin St. 52

UNC-Wilmington 63, Presbyterian 48

Wagner 86, Longwood 60

MIDWEST

S. Illinois 60, SE Missouri 40

Toledo 84, Iona 38

FAR WEST

Oregon St. 89, Ark.-Pine Bluff 33

UCLA 80, Georgia 69

