The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women’s College Basketball Scores

November 15, 2018 9:01 pm
 
Thursday, Nov. 15
EAST

Boston College 89, Holy Cross 63

Brown 76, New Hampshire 70

Drexel 64, Bucknell 42

Duke 66, Maine 63

Vermont 78, Norwich 28

West Virginia 94, Bryant 48

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 68, UNC-Greensboro 65

Florida St. 79, Jacksonville 46

Lipscomb 62, Alabama A&M 58

Louisiana-Monroe 93, LSU-Alexandria 62

Mercer 92, Florida 82

NC State 74, Vanderbilt 54

Radford 79, ETSU 64

SE Louisiana 77, Alcorn St. 59

Samford 60, Alabama St. 51

South Carolina 69, Clemson 57

South Florida 88, Bethune-Cookman 39

UAB 85, Memphis 54

MIDWEST

Belmont 79, Wright St. 63

Cleveland St. 79, Lake Erie 49

Drake 76, South Dakota 64

E. Illinois 72, Purdue Fort Wayne 63

Ohio 86, Binghamton 49

Purdue 81, W. Illinois 60

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 98, Howard Payne 43

___

