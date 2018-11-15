Boston College 89, Holy Cross 63
Brown 76, New Hampshire 70
Drexel 64, Bucknell 42
Duke 66, Maine 63
Vermont 78, Norwich 28
West Virginia 94, Bryant 48
Appalachian St. 68, UNC-Greensboro 65
Florida St. 79, Jacksonville 46
Lipscomb 62, Alabama A&M 58
Louisiana-Monroe 93, LSU-Alexandria 62
Mercer 92, Florida 82
NC State 74, Vanderbilt 54
Radford 79, ETSU 64
SE Louisiana 77, Alcorn St. 59
Samford 60, Alabama St. 51
South Carolina 69, Clemson 57
South Florida 88, Bethune-Cookman 39
UAB 85, Memphis 54
Belmont 79, Wright St. 63
Cleveland St. 79, Lake Erie 49
Drake 76, South Dakota 64
E. Illinois 72, Purdue Fort Wayne 63
Ohio 86, Binghamton 49
Purdue 81, W. Illinois 60
Abilene Christian 98, Howard Payne 43
