The Associated Press
 
Women's College Basketball Scores

November 16, 2018
 
Thursday, Nov. 15
EAST

Boston College 89, Holy Cross 63

Brown 76, New Hampshire 70

Drexel 64, Bucknell 42

Duke 66, Maine 63

Penn 65, Saint Joseph’s 45

Quinnipiac 48, Providence 44

Vermont 78, Norwich 28

West Virginia 94, Bryant 48

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 68, UNC-Greensboro 65

Campbell 66, Coll. of Charleston 65

Florida St. 79, Jacksonville 46

Georgia Southern 82, Savannah St. 71

Kentucky 63, Virginia 51

Lipscomb 62, Alabama A&M 58

Louisiana-Monroe 93, LSU-Alexandria 62

Mercer 92, Florida 82

Miami 63, Marquette 55

Mississippi St. 104, Lamar 53

NC State 74, Vanderbilt 54

Radford 79, ETSU 64

SE Louisiana 77, Alcorn St. 59

Samford 60, Alabama St. 51

South Carolina 69, Clemson 57

South Florida 88, Bethune-Cookman 39

Tulane 56, LSU 54

UAB 85, Memphis 54

MIDWEST

Belmont 79, Wright St. 63

Cleveland St. 79, Lake Erie 49

Drake 76, South Dakota 64

E. Illinois 72, Purdue Fort Wayne 63

Michigan 79, W. Michigan 42

Northwestern 87, Ill.-Chicago 44

Ohio 86, Binghamton 49

Purdue 81, W. Illinois 60

S. Dakota St. 74, Creighton 48

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 98, Howard Payne 43

Alabama 62, SMU 61

Baylor 94, Southern U. 49

Oklahoma 93, Northwestern St. 56

Oklahoma St. 70, Prairie View 50

Texas 96, McNeese St. 40

FAR WEST

San Diego St. 83, Cal St.-Fullerton 72

Southern Cal 82, UC Santa Barbara 39

Stanford 96, San Francisco 62

UC Riverside 56, S. Utah 50

___

