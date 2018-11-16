Boston College 89, Holy Cross 63
Brown 76, New Hampshire 70
Drexel 64, Bucknell 42
Duke 66, Maine 63
Penn 65, Saint Joseph’s 45
Quinnipiac 48, Providence 44
Vermont 78, Norwich 28
West Virginia 94, Bryant 48
Appalachian St. 68, UNC-Greensboro 65
Campbell 66, Coll. of Charleston 65
Florida St. 79, Jacksonville 46
Georgia Southern 82, Savannah St. 71
Kentucky 63, Virginia 51
Lipscomb 62, Alabama A&M 58
Louisiana-Monroe 93, LSU-Alexandria 62
Mercer 92, Florida 82
Miami 63, Marquette 55
Mississippi St. 104, Lamar 53
NC State 74, Vanderbilt 54
Radford 79, ETSU 64
SE Louisiana 77, Alcorn St. 59
Samford 60, Alabama St. 51
South Carolina 69, Clemson 57
South Florida 88, Bethune-Cookman 39
Tulane 56, LSU 54
UAB 85, Memphis 54
Belmont 79, Wright St. 63
Cleveland St. 79, Lake Erie 49
Drake 76, South Dakota 64
E. Illinois 72, Purdue Fort Wayne 63
Michigan 79, W. Michigan 42
Northwestern 87, Ill.-Chicago 44
Ohio 86, Binghamton 49
Purdue 81, W. Illinois 60
S. Dakota St. 74, Creighton 48
Abilene Christian 98, Howard Payne 43
Alabama 62, SMU 61
Baylor 94, Southern U. 49
Oklahoma 93, Northwestern St. 56
Oklahoma St. 70, Prairie View 50
Texas 96, McNeese St. 40
San Diego St. 83, Cal St.-Fullerton 72
Southern Cal 82, UC Santa Barbara 39
Stanford 96, San Francisco 62
UC Riverside 56, S. Utah 50
___
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.