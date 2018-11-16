Listen Live Sports

Women's College Basketball Scores

November 16, 2018
 
Friday, Nov. 16
EAST

Harvard 73, Siena 54

Marist 68, Boston U. 57

Montana St. 69, Delaware 60

Pittsburgh 65, Cincinnati 48

St. John’s 60, Army 49

UMBC 81, Notre Dame of Maryland 43

Villanova 70, Lehigh 48

Yale 67, Niagara 64

SOUTH

Chattanooga 58, Hampton 50

Florida Gulf Coast 100, FIU 58

James Madison 69, Georgetown 57

Morehead St. 68, Valparaiso 62

NC A&T 60, Winston-Salem State 56

North Florida 64, Florida A&M 53

Presbyterian 61, Wofford 50

SC State 67, Charleston Southern 58

Tennessee Tech 68, Middle Tennessee 64

Troy 92, Tennessee St. 67

Virginia Tech 82, Monmouth (NJ) 49

MIDWEST

CS Northridge 64, Nebraska-Omaha 52

Green Bay 56, Missouri 49

Kansas St. 60, North Texas 42

Miami (Ohio) 78, Detroit 59

Milwaukee 78, Columbia 65

St. Francis Brooklyn 110, Chicago St. 73

Youngstown St. 90, Carlow University 31

SOUTHWEST

Houston 79, Incarnate Word 60

Stephen F. Austin 69, Morgan St. 42

Texas State 72, Nicholls 67

FAR WEST

Arizona 84, Seattle 54

Boise St. 93, Northwest Christian 26

Portland 72, Hawaii 65

Portland St. 65, UC Davis 50

___

