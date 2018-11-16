Harvard 73, Siena 54
Marist 68, Boston U. 57
Montana St. 69, Delaware 60
Pittsburgh 65, Cincinnati 48
St. John’s 60, Army 49
UMBC 81, Notre Dame of Maryland 43
Villanova 70, Lehigh 48
Yale 66, Niagara 64
Chattanooga 58, Hampton 50
Florida Gulf Coast 100, FIU 58
James Madison 69, Georgetown 57
Morehead St. 68, Valparaiso 62
NC A&T 60, Winston-Salem State 56
North Florida 64, Florida A&M 53
Presbyterian 61, Wofford 50
SC State 67, Charleston Southern 58
Tennessee Tech 68, Middle Tennessee 64
Troy 92, Tennessee St. 67
Virginia Tech 82, Monmouth (NJ) 49
CS Northridge 64, Nebraska-Omaha 52
Green Bay 56, Missouri 49
Kansas St. 60, North Texas 42
Miami (Ohio) 78, Detroit 59
Milwaukee 78, Columbia 65
St. Francis Brooklyn 110, Chicago St. 73
Youngstown St. 90, Carlow University 31
Houston 79, Incarnate Word 60
Stephen F. Austin 69, Morgan St. 42
Texas State 72, Nicholls 67
Air Force 85, Fairleigh Dickinson 37
Arizona 84, Seattle 54
Boise St. 93, Northwest Christian 26
N. Colorado 74, Denver 66
Portland 72, Hawaii 65
Portland St. 65, UC Davis 50
Utah 82, Long Beach St. 59
Washington St. 87, Nebraska 84
