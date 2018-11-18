Sunday, Nov. 18 EAST

Binghamton 73, Caldwell 54

Brown 89, Holy Cross 85

Fordham 71, Charlotte 64

Iona 52, George Washington 43

Advertisement

Marist 74, Temple 68

Penn St. 79, Princeton 71

Rhode Island 61, Vermont 58

Rutgers 65, Albany (NY) 39

Sacred Heart 71, New Hampshire 60

Syracuse 70, Bucknell 56

SOUTH

Duke 81, Elon 64

FAU 69, Richmond 55

George Mason 64, Colgate 61

Georgia Tech 63, Georgia 53

Kentucky 71, High Point 49

LSU 58, Florida St. 45

Louisiana Tech 66, Memphis 50

Louisiana-Monroe 69, McNeese St. 60

Mississippi 69, W. Michigan 66

Mississippi St. 110, Coppin St. 38

NC State 75, Radford 58

Norfolk St. 65, Navy 58

Northwestern 83, Florida 74

South Florida 87, Oklahoma 70

Southern Miss. 76, Samford 40

St. Francis Brooklyn 101, Morehead St. 94

Tennessee 96, Florida A&M 31

Tulane 63, Washington 51

UCF 76, Mercer 42

Virginia 73, Old Dominion 67

Wofford 78, Coll. of Charleston 58

MIDWEST

Akron 77, N. Kentucky 60

Bradley 83, Rockhurst 40

Cincinnati 51, Saint Louis 50

Drake 73, CS Northridge 63

Illinois 76, Columbia 69

Indiana 75, North Florida 52

Iowa St. 75, Miami 52

Kansas 65, Alabama A&M 54

Kansas St. 61, UMKC 50

Kent St. 75, Oakland 65

Michigan St. 84, Wright St. 68

N. Illinois 70, N. Iowa 59

Ohio 100, E. Kentucky 60

Purdue 78, Purdue Fort Wayne 44

South Dakota 112, College of Saint Mary (NE) 52

Toledo 65, Duquesne 52

SOUTHWEST

Boston College 64, Houston 57

TCU 65, SMU 63

FAR WEST

Arizona 92, Portland 70

California 81, Pacific 69

Colorado 86, North Carolina 74

New Mexico 72, Hartford 65

San Diego St. 81, Incarnate Word 38

San Francisco 65, Cal Poly 62

UC Davis 75, Washington St. 62

UC Riverside 62, Coastal Carolina 42

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.