Binghamton 73, Caldwell 54
Brown 89, Holy Cross 85
Fordham 71, Charlotte 64
Iona 52, George Washington 43
Marist 74, Temple 68
Penn St. 79, Princeton 71
Rhode Island 61, Vermont 58
Rutgers 65, Albany (NY) 39
Sacred Heart 71, New Hampshire 60
Syracuse 70, Bucknell 56
Duke 81, Elon 64
FAU 69, Richmond 55
George Mason 64, Colgate 61
Georgia Tech 63, Georgia 53
Kentucky 71, High Point 49
LSU 58, Florida St. 45
Louisiana Tech 66, Memphis 50
Louisiana-Monroe 69, McNeese St. 60
Mississippi 69, W. Michigan 66
Mississippi St. 110, Coppin St. 38
NC State 75, Radford 58
Norfolk St. 65, Navy 58
Northwestern 83, Florida 74
South Florida 87, Oklahoma 70
Southern Miss. 76, Samford 40
St. Francis Brooklyn 101, Morehead St. 94
Tennessee 96, Florida A&M 31
Tulane 63, Washington 51
UCF 76, Mercer 42
Virginia 73, Old Dominion 67
Wofford 78, Coll. of Charleston 58
Akron 77, N. Kentucky 60
Bradley 83, Rockhurst 40
Cincinnati 51, Saint Louis 50
Drake 73, CS Northridge 63
Illinois 76, Columbia 69
Indiana 75, North Florida 52
Iowa St. 75, Miami 52
Kansas 65, Alabama A&M 54
Kansas St. 61, UMKC 50
Kent St. 75, Oakland 65
Michigan St. 84, Wright St. 68
N. Illinois 70, N. Iowa 59
Ohio 100, E. Kentucky 60
Purdue 78, Purdue Fort Wayne 44
South Dakota 112, College of Saint Mary (NE) 52
Toledo 65, Duquesne 52
Boston College 64, Houston 57
TCU 65, SMU 63
Arizona 92, Portland 70
California 81, Pacific 69
Colorado 86, North Carolina 74
New Mexico 72, Hartford 65
San Diego St. 81, Incarnate Word 38
San Francisco 65, Cal Poly 62
UC Davis 75, Washington St. 62
UC Riverside 62, Coastal Carolina 42
