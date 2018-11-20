Md.-Eastern Shore 72, Regent University 16
St. Francis (Pa.) 86, Seton Hill 74
Bethune-Cookman 68, FIU 57
Campbell 57, Norfolk St. 49
Marshall 82, Bluefield State 29
Morehead St. 121, Alice Lloyd 56
UNC-Greensboro 62, Young Harris 29
UNC-Wilmington 89, NC Central 82
Virginia 67, NC A&T 57
W. Kentucky 83, S. Illinois 76
Bowling Green 88, Loyola of Chicago 74
Butler 89, Mass.-Lowell 36
Kent St. 62, Youngstown St. 34
Miami (Ohio) 68, High Point 55
UAB 90, Chicago St. 45
Montana 90, University of Providence 45
___
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.