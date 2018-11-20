Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

November 20, 2018 8:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tuesday, Nov. 20
EAST

Md.-Eastern Shore 72, Regent University 16

St. Francis (Pa.) 86, Seton Hill 74

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 68, FIU 57

Campbell 57, Norfolk St. 49

Advertisement

Marshall 82, Bluefield State 29

Morehead St. 121, Alice Lloyd 56

UNC-Greensboro 62, Young Harris 29

UNC-Wilmington 89, NC Central 82

Virginia 67, NC A&T 57

W. Kentucky 83, S. Illinois 76

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 88, Loyola of Chicago 74

Butler 89, Mass.-Lowell 36

Kent St. 62, Youngstown St. 34

Miami (Ohio) 68, High Point 55

UAB 90, Chicago St. 45

FAR WEST

Montana 90, University of Providence 45

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS John S. McCain leaves dry dock after repairs

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference