Boston U. 67, Bryant 65
Delaware 85, Delaware St. 77
Md.-Eastern Shore 72, Regent University 16
St. Francis (Pa.) 86, Seton Hill 74
Stony Brook 72, Georgia Southern 43
Towson 71, UMBC 62
Villanova 81, La Salle 68
Appalachian St. 65, Elon 62
Bethune-Cookman 68, FIU 57
Campbell 57, Norfolk St. 49
Marshall 82, Bluefield State 29
Morehead St. 121, Alice Lloyd 56
Murray St. 97, Lipscomb 61
SC State 57, Presbyterian 48
UNC-Greensboro 62, Young Harris 29
UNC-Wilmington 89, NC Central 82
Virginia 67, NC A&T 57
W. Kentucky 83, S. Illinois 76
Wofford 70, Winthrop 53
Bowling Green 88, Loyola of Chicago 74
Butler 89, Mass.-Lowell 36
Kent St. 62, Youngstown St. 34
Miami (Ohio) 68, High Point 55
UAB 90, Chicago St. 45
Stephen F. Austin 93, Our Lady of the Lake 77
Montana 90, University of Providence 45
