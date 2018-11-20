Tuesday, Nov. 20 EAST

Boston U. 67, Bryant 65

Delaware 85, Delaware St. 77

Md.-Eastern Shore 72, Regent University 16

St. Francis (Pa.) 86, Seton Hill 74

Stony Brook 72, Georgia Southern 43

Towson 71, UMBC 62

Villanova 81, La Salle 68

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 65, Elon 62

Bethune-Cookman 68, FIU 57

Campbell 57, Norfolk St. 49

Marshall 82, Bluefield State 29

Morehead St. 121, Alice Lloyd 56

Murray St. 97, Lipscomb 61

SC State 57, Presbyterian 48

UNC-Greensboro 62, Young Harris 29

UNC-Wilmington 89, NC Central 82

Virginia 67, NC A&T 57

W. Kentucky 83, S. Illinois 76

Wofford 70, Winthrop 53

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 88, Loyola of Chicago 74

Butler 89, Mass.-Lowell 36

Kent St. 62, Youngstown St. 34

Miami (Ohio) 68, High Point 55

UAB 90, Chicago St. 45

SOUTHWEST

Stephen F. Austin 93, Our Lady of the Lake 77

FAR WEST

Montana 90, University of Providence 45

