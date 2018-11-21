Listen Live Sports

Women's College Basketball Scores

November 21, 2018
 
Wednesday, Nov. 21
EAST

Air Force 71, Army 60

Colgate 67, Canisius 53

Hartford 73, Harvard 60

Holy Cross 73, Rhode Island 65

Houston 83, Columbia 72

Lehigh 65, Binghamton 55

Monmouth (NJ) 64, Albany (NY) 56

Northeastern 69, New Hampshire 54

Penn St. 75, North Dakota 68

Providence 62, Sacred Heart 52

SOUTH

Belmont 71, N. Kentucky 53

Chattanooga 75, Liberty 60

LSU-Alexandria 68, McNeese St. 60

Middle Tennessee 101, MVSU 51

Mississippi St. 106, Furman 41

UNC-Asheville 69, Davidson 56

Vanderbilt 89, Tennessee St. 63

Xavier 62, Wake Forest 50

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 75, UCF 68

Cincinnati 66, Yale 52

Dayton 70, Toledo 49

E. Michigan 85, Iowa St. 59

Indiana 83, Florida 64

Kansas 77, George Mason 56

South Dakota 73, Wichita St. 64

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 93, Howard Payne 60

Oklahoma St. 82, Samford 62

Weber St. 72, Incarnate Word 64

FAR WEST

Utah 95, E. Washington 51

Utah Valley 76, Arizona Christian 68

___

