Air Force 71, Army 60
Colgate 67, Canisius 53
Hartford 73, Harvard 60
Holy Cross 73, Rhode Island 65
Houston 83, Columbia 72
Lehigh 65, Binghamton 55
Monmouth (NJ) 64, Albany (NY) 56
Northeastern 69, New Hampshire 54
Penn St. 75, North Dakota 68
Providence 62, Sacred Heart 52
Belmont 71, N. Kentucky 53
Chattanooga 75, Liberty 60
LSU-Alexandria 68, McNeese St. 60
Middle Tennessee 101, MVSU 51
Mississippi St. 106, Furman 41
UNC-Asheville 69, Davidson 56
Vanderbilt 89, Tennessee St. 63
Xavier 62, Wake Forest 50
Cent. Michigan 75, UCF 68
Cincinnati 66, Yale 52
Dayton 70, Toledo 49
E. Michigan 85, Iowa St. 59
Indiana 83, Florida 64
Kansas 77, George Mason 56
South Dakota 73, Wichita St. 64
Houston Baptist 93, Howard Payne 60
Oklahoma St. 82, Samford 62
Weber St. 72, Incarnate Word 64
Utah 95, E. Washington 51
Utah Valley 76, Arizona Christian 68
___
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.