Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

November 22, 2018 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Thursday, Nov. 22
EAST

DePaul 82, Princeton 67

Drake 69, Rutgers 59

Georgia Tech 70, George Washington 55

UConn 90, Mississippi 50

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
SOUTH

Georgia 60, Morgan St. 33

Kentucky 85, South Florida 63

North Carolina 83, UCLA 49

Tennessee 78, Clemson 66

MIDWEST

NC State 78, Michigan St. 74

Notre Dame 81, Gonzaga 65

St. John’s 68, Purdue 62

Syracuse 70, Kansas St. 61

SOUTHWEST

UAB 89, Oklahoma 84

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 60, Kennesaw St. 49

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons