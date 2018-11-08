Thursday, Nov. 8 EAST

Boston College 88, Rhode Island 64

Bryant 75, Brown 57

Penn St. 74, Providence 72

UMBC 81, Eastern University 42

SOUTH

Charlotte 70, UNC-Asheville 53

Clemson 85, Wofford 77

James Madison 50, George Washington 37

Samford 71, Rhodes 54

Tulane 62, Texas Southern 56

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 104, Oakland 61

N. Illinois 89, Yale 80

W. Michigan 69, Fort Wayne 61

Wisconsin 76, Winthrop 41

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 116, St. Francis (Pa.) 58

Sam Houston St. 100, Jarvis Christian 55

Texas 78, Duquesne 41

FAR WEST

Boise St. 74, CS Northridge 63

