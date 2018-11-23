DePaul 82, Princeton 67
Drake 69, Rutgers 59
Georgia Tech 70, George Washington 55
UConn 90, Mississippi 50
Georgia 60, Morgan St. 33
Kentucky 85, South Florida 63
North Carolina 83, UCLA 49
South Carolina 101, ETSU 55
Tennessee 78, Clemson 66
NC State 78, Michigan St. 74
Notre Dame 81, Gonzaga 65
St. John’s 68, Purdue 62
Syracuse 70, Kansas St. 61
UAB 89, Oklahoma 84
Idaho St. 60, Kennesaw St. 49
