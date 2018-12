By The Associated Press

Saturday, Nov. 24 EAST

Delaware 65, Lafayette 47

Detroit 58, Manhattan 56

Kansas St. 80, Princeton 61

Mount St. Mary’s 87, Towson 78

NJIT 79, W. Carolina 71

Northeastern 54, Air Force 41

Penn 65, Navy 61

Rider 56, Saint Joseph’s 54

Syracuse 83, DePaul 81

UMass 90, Brown 61

SOUTH

Cent. Michigan 74, Virginia 61

Duke 79, Ball St. 62

Kentucky 85, North Carolina 75

Maryland 58, Georgia 51

Northwestern St. 71, Loyola (NO) 66

Rutgers 68, ETSU 44

Virginia Tech 61, Villanova 59

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 71, Lipscomb 55

Green Bay 51, Dayton 35

Missouri 65, Quinnipiac 51

UC Irvine 77, Indiana St. 61

Wright St. 57, Stetson 44

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 81, Texas State 64

FAR WEST

American U. 69, Hawaii 57

