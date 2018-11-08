Boston College 88, Rhode Island 64
Bryant 75, Brown 57
Penn St. 74, Providence 72
UMBC 81, Eastern University 42
Charlotte 70, UNC-Asheville 53
Clemson 85, Wofford 77
James Madison 50, George Washington 37
Samford 71, Rhodes 54
Southern U. 89, Wiley 58
Tulane 62, Texas Southern 56
Cent. Michigan 104, Oakland 61
N. Illinois 89, Yale 80
W. Michigan 69, Fort Wayne 61
Wisconsin 76, Winthrop 41
Baylor 116, St. Francis (Pa.) 58
Sam Houston St. 100, Jarvis Christian 55
Texas 78, Duquesne 41
Boise St. 74, CS Northridge 63
Utah Valley 86, La Verne 79
___
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.