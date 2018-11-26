Monday, Nov. 26 SOUTH

Austin Peay 52, N. Kentucky 48

CCSU 60, Morgan St. 36

Davidson 71, High Point 62

Gardner-Webb 82, Pfeiffer 46

Louisville 95, Miami (Ohio) 73

Morehead St. 119, Kentucky Christian 28

South Alabama 81, ETSU 74

MIDWEST

DePaul 124, Savannah St. 61

Loyola of Chicago 76, Chicago St. 40

Toledo 65, Valparaiso 59

SOUTHWEST

Texas State 60, Texas A&M-CC 53

FAR WEST

New Mexico St. 101, Northern New Mexico 51

Utah 89, Seattle 62

