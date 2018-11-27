Austin Peay 52, N. Kentucky 48
CCSU 60, Morgan St. 36
Davidson 71, High Point 62
Gardner-Webb 82, Pfeiffer 46
Louisville 95, Miami (Ohio) 73
Morehead St. 119, Kentucky Christian 28
South Alabama 81, ETSU 74
DePaul 124, Savannah St. 61
Loyola of Chicago 76, Chicago St. 40
Toledo 65, Valparaiso 59
Texas State 60, Texas A&M-CC 53
CS Bakersfield 91, Westcliff 37
New Mexico St. 101, Northern New Mexico 51
Utah 89, Seattle 62
