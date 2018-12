By The Associated Press

Tuesday, Nov. 27 EAST

Brown 78, Johnson & Wales (RI) 46

Rhode Island 77, North Dakota 63

Seton Hall 90, Mass.-Lowell 57

Yale 74, Wagner 41

SOUTH

Longwood 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 71

Southern Miss. 69, Northwestern St. 54

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 52, Ill.-Chicago 38

W. Illinois 81, William Woods 73

FAR WEST

Loyola Marymount 60, UC Davis 53

