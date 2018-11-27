Tuesday, Nov. 27 EAST

Brown 78, Johnson & Wales (RI) 46

George Washington 76, Towson 63

Providence 61, Boston College 57

Rhode Island 77, North Dakota 63

Seton Hall 90, Mass.-Lowell 57

Yale 74, Wagner 41

SOUTH

Alabama 59, Stetson 47

Jacksonville St. 84, Montevallo 52

Longwood 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 71

SE Louisiana 50, Jackson St. 45

Southern Miss. 69, Northwestern St. 54

William & Mary 63, East Carolina 43

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 52, Ill.-Chicago 38

Oklahoma St. 60, Wichita St. 47

W. Illinois 81, William Woods 73

FAR WEST

Loyola Marymount 60, UC Davis 53

