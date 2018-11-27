Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

November 27, 2018 10:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tuesday, Nov. 27
EAST

Brown 78, Johnson & Wales (RI) 46

George Washington 76, Towson 63

Providence 61, Boston College 57

Rhode Island 77, North Dakota 63

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Seton Hall 90, Mass.-Lowell 57

Yale 74, Wagner 41

SOUTH

Alabama 59, Stetson 47

Jacksonville St. 84, Montevallo 52

Longwood 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 71

SE Louisiana 50, Jackson St. 45

Southern Miss. 69, Northwestern St. 54

William & Mary 63, East Carolina 43

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 52, Ill.-Chicago 38

Oklahoma St. 60, Wichita St. 47

W. Illinois 81, William Woods 73

FAR WEST

Loyola Marymount 60, UC Davis 53

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Security Cooperation Management...
12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia