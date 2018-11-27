Brown 78, Johnson & Wales (RI) 46
George Washington 76, Towson 63
Providence 61, Boston College 57
Rhode Island 77, North Dakota 63
Seton Hall 90, Mass.-Lowell 57
Yale 74, Wagner 41
Alabama 59, Stetson 47
Jacksonville St. 84, Montevallo 52
Longwood 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 71
SE Louisiana 50, Jackson St. 45
Southern Miss. 69, Northwestern St. 54
William & Mary 63, East Carolina 43
E. Michigan 52, Ill.-Chicago 38
Oklahoma St. 60, Wichita St. 47
W. Illinois 81, William Woods 73
Loyola Marymount 60, UC Davis 53
