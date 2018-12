By The Associated Press

Tuesday, Nov. 27 EAST

Brown 78, Johnson & Wales (RI) 46

George Washington 76, Towson 63

Providence 61, Boston College 57

Rhode Island 77, North Dakota 63

Seton Hall 90, Mass.-Lowell 57

Yale 74, Wagner 41

SOUTH

Alabama 59, Stetson 47

Jacksonville St. 84, Montevallo 52

Longwood 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 71

SE Louisiana 50, Jackson St. 45

Southern Miss. 69, Northwestern St. 54

William & Mary 63, East Carolina 43

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 52, Ill.-Chicago 38

Oklahoma St. 60, Wichita St. 47

W. Illinois 81, William Woods 73

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 74, Murray St. 63

Houston Baptist 100, University of the Southwest 57

FAR WEST

Arizona 84, Incarnate Word 42

Colorado 80, Pepperdine 65

Loyola Marymount 60, UC Davis 53

S. Utah 67, BYU 64

Wyoming 66, Montana St. 58

