By The Associated Press

Wednesday, Nov. 28 EAST

Army 69, St. Francis Brooklyn 57

North Dakota 59, UMass 52

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 76, Houston 71

Kentucky 87, Morehead St. 57

Nicholls 86, Southern University at New Orleans 49

VCU 58, UNC-Wilmington 47

MIDWEST

Drake 85, Creighton 69

N. Illinois 81, N. Dakota St. 63

SOUTHWEST

Texas 98, UTSA 54

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 73, California Baptist 67

Cal Poly 59, E. Washington 55

