Army 69, St. Francis Brooklyn 57
Boston U. 60, New Hampshire 39
Canisius 48, Albany (NY) 42
North Dakota 59, UMass 52
Rider 67, NJIT 46
Stony Brook 87, SUNY-New Paltz 50
UConn 99, DePaul 63
Villanova 67, Princeton 46
Auburn 77, Xavier (LA) 58
Cent. Arkansas 57, Alcorn St. 46
Elon 88, Chowan 74
Florida Gulf Coast 76, Houston 71
Georgia 67, Mercer 60
Hampton 64, Samford 57
Howard 73, George Mason 59
Indiana 87, Wake Forest 73
Kentucky 87, Morehead St. 57
Nicholls 86, Southern University at New Orleans 49
Northeastern 79, Florida 66
SC State 71, SC-Upstate 66
South Carolina 65, Dayton 55
VCU 58, UNC-Wilmington 47
Virginia Tech 67, Rutgers 51
W. Kentucky 90, Morgan St. 43
Drake 85, Creighton 69
Michigan St. 91, Virginia 66
N. Illinois 81, N. Dakota St. 63
W. Michigan 64, E. Kentucky 53
Youngstown St. 72, Akron 61
Texas 98, UTSA 54
CS Northridge 73, California Baptist 67
Cal Poly 59, E. Washington 55
___
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.