Wednesday, Nov. 28 EAST

Army 69, St. Francis Brooklyn 57

Boston U. 60, New Hampshire 39

Canisius 48, Albany (NY) 42

North Dakota 59, UMass 52

Rider 67, NJIT 46

Stony Brook 87, SUNY-New Paltz 50

UConn 99, DePaul 63

Villanova 67, Princeton 46

SOUTH

Auburn 77, Xavier (LA) 58

Cent. Arkansas 57, Alcorn St. 46

Elon 88, Chowan 74

Florida Gulf Coast 76, Houston 71

Georgia 67, Mercer 60

Hampton 64, Samford 57

Howard 73, George Mason 59

Indiana 87, Wake Forest 73

Kentucky 87, Morehead St. 57

Nicholls 86, Southern University at New Orleans 49

Northeastern 79, Florida 66

SC State 71, SC-Upstate 66

South Carolina 65, Dayton 55

VCU 58, UNC-Wilmington 47

Virginia Tech 67, Rutgers 51

W. Kentucky 90, Morgan St. 43

MIDWEST

Drake 85, Creighton 69

Michigan St. 91, Virginia 66

N. Illinois 81, N. Dakota St. 63

W. Michigan 64, E. Kentucky 53

Youngstown St. 72, Akron 61

SOUTHWEST

Texas 98, UTSA 54

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 73, California Baptist 67

Cal Poly 59, E. Washington 55

