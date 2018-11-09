Friday, Nov. 9 EAST

American U. 68, Tulsa 52

Army 57, LIU Brooklyn 42

Binghamton 72, Cornell 61

Columbia 65, Hofstra 63

Dartmouth 54, Loyola (Md.) 41

Fordham 80, Wagner 59

Georgetown 74, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

Hartford 80, Morgan St. 59

Lafayette 63, Fairleigh Dickinson 57

Mass.-Lowell 59, St. Peter’s 57

Miami (Ohio) 62, Canisius 59

Northeastern 81, Boston U. 51

Pittsburgh 90, New Orleans 38

Quinnipiac 56, Drexel 52

Rutgers 61, Stony Brook 47

St. John’s 61, Iona 35

Temple 58, Saint Joseph’s 52

Vermont 54, Rider 49

SOUTH

Auburn 80, Nicholls 59

Austin Peay 100, Christian Brothers 62

Bethune-Cookman 81, Liberty 76

Campbell 63, W. Carolina 37

East Carolina 73, Monmouth (NJ) 67

Fairfield 58, Richmond 40

Florida St. 74, North Florida 53

Gardner-Webb 100, Warren Wilson 37

Georgia 67, St. Bonaventure 40

Grambling St. 75, McNeese St. 51

High Point 80, NC Central 69

Howard 77, NJIT 57

IUPUI 66, Mississippi 58

Lipscomb 64, Tennessee St. 62

Louisville 75, Chattanooga 49

Maryland 93, Coppin St. 36

Miami 81, Stephen F. Austin 60

Middle Tennessee 65, Vanderbilt 58

Mississippi St. 72, Virginia 44

Morehead St. 72, NC A&T 67

North Carolina 73, Kent St. 60

Old Dominion 69, Norfolk St. 53

Palm Beach Atlantic 66, FIU 63

Saint Louis 70, E. Kentucky 43

South Florida 74, Albany (NY) 37

UAB 80, Appalachian St. 61

UALR 69, Louisiana Tech 58

UT Martin 95, S. Illinois 94

VCU 84, Longwood 55

Wake Forest 69, Mercer 54

MIDWEST

Butler 72, E. Illinois 37

Cincinnati 77, ETSU 64

Creighton 86, N. Dakota St. 51

Dayton 67, Colgate 58

DePaul 73, Green Bay 64

E. Michigan 69, Cleveland St. 63

Iowa 90, Oral Roberts 77

Iowa St. 95, Niagara 35

Marquette 100, Montana St. 52

Michigan 88, Mount St. Mary’s 40

Minnesota 70, New Hampshire 47

Nebraska-Omaha 96, SC-Upstate 69

Notre Dame 103, Harvard 58

Ohio St. 55, Detroit 41

S. Dakota St. 80, Florida Gulf Coast 62

Youngstown St. 74, Loyola of Chicago 63

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 90, University of the Southwest 47

Arkansas 98, Northwestern St. 53

Cent. Arkansas 72, Hendrix 40

Houston 95, Georgia Tech 89

Oklahoma 90, W. Kentucky 83

Oklahoma St. 62, Arkansas St. 60

Prairie View 117, Jarvis Christian 32

SMU 49, Louisiana-Monroe 38

Texas Tech 71, Jacksonville St. 58

FAR WEST

Arizona 71, Idaho St. 46

BYU 72, UC Riverside 70

Denver 92, UMKC 75

George Mason 78, Air Force 71

Grand Canyon 74, Incarnate Word 63

N. Arizona 65, Seattle 58

New Mexico 82, Texas State 51

San Diego St. 58, Hawaii 57

Utah St. 106, Northern New Mexico 35

Weber St. 105, La Verne 43

