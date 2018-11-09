American U. 68, Tulsa 52
Army 57, LIU Brooklyn 42
Binghamton 72, Cornell 61
Columbia 65, Hofstra 63
Dartmouth 54, Loyola (Md.) 41
Fordham 80, Wagner 59
Georgetown 74, Md.-Eastern Shore 55
Hartford 80, Morgan St. 59
Lafayette 63, Fairleigh Dickinson 57
Mass.-Lowell 59, St. Peter’s 57
Miami (Ohio) 62, Canisius 59
Northeastern 81, Boston U. 51
Pittsburgh 90, New Orleans 38
Quinnipiac 56, Drexel 52
Rutgers 61, Stony Brook 47
St. John’s 61, Iona 35
Temple 58, Saint Joseph’s 52
Vermont 54, Rider 49
Auburn 80, Nicholls 59
Austin Peay 100, Christian Brothers 62
Bethune-Cookman 81, Liberty 76
Campbell 63, W. Carolina 37
East Carolina 73, Monmouth (NJ) 67
Fairfield 58, Richmond 40
Florida St. 74, North Florida 53
Gardner-Webb 100, Warren Wilson 37
Georgia 67, St. Bonaventure 40
Grambling St. 75, McNeese St. 51
High Point 80, NC Central 69
Howard 77, NJIT 57
IUPUI 66, Mississippi 58
Lipscomb 64, Tennessee St. 62
Louisville 75, Chattanooga 49
Maryland 93, Coppin St. 36
Miami 81, Stephen F. Austin 60
Middle Tennessee 65, Vanderbilt 58
Mississippi St. 72, Virginia 44
Morehead St. 72, NC A&T 67
North Carolina 73, Kent St. 60
Old Dominion 69, Norfolk St. 53
Palm Beach Atlantic 66, FIU 63
Saint Louis 70, E. Kentucky 43
South Florida 74, Albany (NY) 37
UAB 80, Appalachian St. 61
UALR 69, Louisiana Tech 58
UT Martin 95, S. Illinois 94
VCU 84, Longwood 55
Wake Forest 69, Mercer 54
Butler 72, E. Illinois 37
Cincinnati 77, ETSU 64
Creighton 86, N. Dakota St. 51
Dayton 67, Colgate 58
DePaul 73, Green Bay 64
E. Michigan 69, Cleveland St. 63
Iowa 90, Oral Roberts 77
Iowa St. 95, Niagara 35
Marquette 100, Montana St. 52
Michigan 88, Mount St. Mary’s 40
Minnesota 70, New Hampshire 47
Nebraska-Omaha 96, SC-Upstate 69
Notre Dame 103, Harvard 58
Ohio St. 55, Detroit 41
S. Dakota St. 80, Florida Gulf Coast 62
Youngstown St. 74, Loyola of Chicago 63
Abilene Christian 90, University of the Southwest 47
Arkansas 98, Northwestern St. 53
Cent. Arkansas 72, Hendrix 40
Houston 95, Georgia Tech 89
Oklahoma 90, W. Kentucky 83
Oklahoma St. 62, Arkansas St. 60
Prairie View 117, Jarvis Christian 32
SMU 49, Louisiana-Monroe 38
Texas Tech 71, Jacksonville St. 58
Arizona 71, Idaho St. 46
BYU 72, UC Riverside 70
Denver 92, UMKC 75
George Mason 78, Air Force 71
Grand Canyon 74, Incarnate Word 63
N. Arizona 65, Seattle 58
New Mexico 82, Texas State 51
San Diego St. 58, Hawaii 57
Utah St. 106, Northern New Mexico 35
Weber St. 105, La Verne 43
