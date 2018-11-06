Binghamton 69, Charleston (WV) 62
Bucknell 70, Monmouth (NJ) 32
Fairleigh Dickinson 97, Rutgers-Newark 51
Howard 57, La Salle 54
Lehigh 73, Kutztown 39
Manhattan 61, LIU Brooklyn 46
Mount St. Mary’s 74, Washington College (MD) 50
Princeton 89, Rider 65
Seton Hall 95, Wagner 40
St. Francis Brooklyn 102, Mercy 51
Syracuse 85, North Dakota 49
Temple 75, Delaware St. 61
UMBC 65, Gettysburg College 51
UMass 78, Sacred Heart 61
West Virginia 78, Coppin St. 37
Yale 80, Colgate 61
Auburn 97, Grambling St. 48
Charleston Southern 101, Converse 50
Chattanooga 61, Lee University 55
Coastal Carolina 77, W. Carolina 59
East Carolina 84, Md.-Eastern Shore 69
Florida St. 103, Troy 67
Gardner-Webb 60, Florida 58
George Mason 70, Loyola (Md.) 38
Georgetown 73, Richmond 53
Jacksonville St. 62, Florida A&M 31
LSU 66, Sam Houston St. 52
Lamar 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 77
Lincoln (PA) 51, Morgan St. 46
Lipscomb 69, Cincinnati Christian 51
Miami 94, FIU 43
New Orleans 104, Centenary College of Louisiana 42
North Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 71
Old Dominion 83, Campbell 59
Savannah St. 155, Wesleyan College 26
Southern Miss. 74, William Carey 48
Tennessee Tech 88, Cumberland University 55
UNC-Wilmington 74, Belmont Abbey 58
UT Martin 89, Samford 68
Virginia Tech 96, SC-Upstate 45
Wofford 81, Georgia Southern 65
Cincinnati 69, Austin Peay 48
E. Illinois 102, Oakland City 41
Fort Wayne 87, Indiana-Kokomo 50
IUPUI 101, Purdue University Northwest 40
Marquette 91, S. Dakota St. 52
Michigan St. 99, Bowling Green 69
Oakland 94, Grace Bible College 48
South Florida 71, Ohio St. 47
Baylor 100, Nicholls 39
TCU 61, Duquesne 48
Tulsa 55, Stetson 54
Montana St. 64, Carroll 48
N. Arizona 86, Fresno St. 73
New Mexico St. 70, Texas of the Permian Basin 38
Utah Valley 63, UC Santa Barbara 54
___
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.