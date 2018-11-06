Tuesday, Nov. 6 EAST

Binghamton 69, Charleston (WV) 62

Bucknell 70, Monmouth (NJ) 32

Fairleigh Dickinson 97, Rutgers-Newark 51

Howard 57, La Salle 54

Lehigh 73, Kutztown 39

Manhattan 61, LIU Brooklyn 46

Mount St. Mary’s 74, Washington College (MD) 50

Princeton 89, Rider 65

Seton Hall 95, Wagner 40

St. Francis Brooklyn 102, Mercy 51

Syracuse 85, North Dakota 49

Temple 75, Delaware St. 61

UMBC 65, Gettysburg College 51

UMass 78, Sacred Heart 61

West Virginia 78, Coppin St. 37

Yale 80, Colgate 61

SOUTH

Auburn 97, Grambling St. 48

Charleston Southern 101, Converse 50

Chattanooga 61, Lee University 55

Coastal Carolina 77, W. Carolina 59

East Carolina 84, Md.-Eastern Shore 69

Florida St. 103, Troy 67

Gardner-Webb 60, Florida 58

George Mason 70, Loyola (Md.) 38

Georgetown 73, Richmond 53

Jacksonville St. 62, Florida A&M 31

LSU 66, Sam Houston St. 52

Lamar 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 77

Lincoln (PA) 51, Morgan St. 46

Lipscomb 69, Cincinnati Christian 51

Miami 94, FIU 43

New Orleans 104, Centenary College of Louisiana 42

North Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 71

Old Dominion 83, Campbell 59

Savannah St. 155, Wesleyan College 26

Southern Miss. 74, William Carey 48

Tennessee Tech 88, Cumberland University 55

UNC-Wilmington 74, Belmont Abbey 58

UT Martin 89, Samford 68

Virginia Tech 96, SC-Upstate 45

Wofford 81, Georgia Southern 65

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 69, Austin Peay 48

E. Illinois 102, Oakland City 41

Fort Wayne 87, Indiana-Kokomo 50

IUPUI 101, Purdue University Northwest 40

Marquette 91, S. Dakota St. 52

Michigan St. 99, Bowling Green 69

Oakland 94, Grace Bible College 48

South Florida 71, Ohio St. 47

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 100, Nicholls 39

TCU 61, Duquesne 48

Tulsa 55, Stetson 54

FAR WEST

Montana St. 64, Carroll 48

N. Arizona 86, Fresno St. 73

New Mexico St. 70, Texas of the Permian Basin 38

Utah Valley 63, UC Santa Barbara 54

