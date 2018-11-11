1. Notre Dame (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pennsylvania, Monday.
2. UConn (1-0) beat Ohio State 85-53. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday.
3. Oregon (2-0) did not play. Next: at Utah State, Wednesday.
4. Baylor (2-0) vs. No. 23 Arizona State. Next: vs. Southern University, Thursday.
5. Louisville (2-0) did not play. Next: at Boise State, Monday, Nov. 19.
6. Mississippi State (2-0) did not play. . Next: vs. Lamar, Thursday.
7. Stanford (1-0) vs. Idaho. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.
8. Oregon State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Wednesday.
9. Maryland (2-0) beat Dayton 82-71. Next: at George Washington, Wednesday.
10. South Carolina (1-0) beat Alabama State 94-38. Next: vs. Clemson, Thursday.
11. Tennessee (1-0) beat Presbyterian 97-49. Next: vs. UNC Asheville, Wednesday.
11. Texas (1-0) did not play. Next: at North Texas, Monday.
13. Iowa (2-0) did not play. Next: at Western Kentucky, Tuesday.
14. Georgia (2-0) beat Winthrop 85-39. Next: at UCLA, Wednesday.
15. DePaul (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Notre Dame, Friday.
16. Missouri (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri State, Tuesday.
17. N.C. State (2-0) beat Kent State 78-61. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Thursday.
18. Syracuse (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Texas A&M, Wednesday.
19. Marquette (3-0) beat Northern Iowa 102-61. Next: Preseason NIT, Thursday.
20. Texas A&M (1-0) vs. Jacksonville. Next: vs. No. 18 Syracuse, Wednesday.
21. Duke (0-1) lost to Northwestern 84-58. Next: at Maine, Thursday.
22. South Florida (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Bethune-Cookman, Thursday.
23. Arizona State (1-0) vs. No. 4 Baylor. Next: at Arkansas.
24. California (2-0) beat Penn State 75-58. Next: at BYU, Tuesday.
25. Miami (3-0) beat Hartford 75-62. Next: Preseason NIT, Thursday.
