Monday

1. Notre Dame (2-0) beat Pennsylvania 75-55. Next: at No. 15 DePaul, Saturday.

2. UConn (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday.

3. Oregon (2-0) did not play. Next: at Utah State, Wednesday.

4. Baylor (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Southern, Thursday.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (2-0) did not play. Next: at Boise State, Monday.

6. Mississippi State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lamar, Thursday.

7. Stanford (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

8. Oregon State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Wednesday.

9. Maryland (2-0) did not play. Next: at George Washington, Wednesday.

10. South Carolina (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Thursday.

11. Texas (1-0) at North Texas. Next: vs. McNeese State, Thursday.

12. Tennessee (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. UNC Asheville, Wednesday.

13. Iowa (2-0) did not play. Next: at Western Kentucky, Tuesday.

14. Georgia (2-0) did not play. Next: at UCLA, Wednesday.

15. DePaul (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 UConn, Saturday.

16. Missouri (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri State, Tuesday.

17. N.C. State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Thursday.

18. Syracuse (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 20 Texas A&M, Wednesday.

19. Marquette (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 24 Miami, Thursday.

20. Texas A&M (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Syracuse, Wednesday.

21. South Florida (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Bethune-Cookman, Thursday.

22. Arizona State (1-1) did not play. Next: at Arkansas, Sunday.

23. California (2-0) did not play. Next: at BYU, Tuesday.

24. Miami (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Marquette, Thursday.

25. Minnesota (1-0) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Wednesday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.