The Associated Press
 
Women’s Top 25 Fared

November 8, 2018 9:54 pm
 
Thursday

1. Notre Dame (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Harvard, Friday.

2. UConn (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday.

3. Oregon (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Syracuse, Saturday.

4. Baylor (2-0) def. Saint Francis (Pa.) 116-58. Next: vs. No. 23 Arizona State, Sunday.

5. Louisville (1-0) did not play. Next: at Chattanooga, Friday.

6. Mississippi State (1-0) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Friday.

7. Stanford (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Idaho, Sunday.

8. Oregon State (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cal Poly, Friday.

9. Maryland (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Coppin State, Friday.

10. South Carolina (0-0) did not play. Next: at Alabama State, Sunday.

11. Tennessee (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Presbyterian, Sunday.

11. Texas (1-0) def. Duquesne 78-41. Next: at North Texas, Monday.

13. Iowa (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Friday.

14. Georgia (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday.

15. DePaul (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Green Bay, Friday.

16. Missouri (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri State, Tuesday.

17. N.C. State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kent State, Sunday.

18. Syracuse (1-0) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Oregon, Saturday.

19. Marquette (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Montana State, Friday.

20. Texas A&M (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jacksonville, Sunday.

21. Duke (0-0) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

22. South Florida (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Albany, Friday.

23. Arizona State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Baylor, Sunday.

24. California (1-0) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

25. Miami (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stephen F. Austin, Friday.

