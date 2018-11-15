Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women’s Top 25 Fared

November 15, 2018 11:53 pm
 
Thursday

1. Notre Dame (2-0) did not play. Next: at No. 15 DePaul, Saturday.

2. UConn (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday.

3. Oregon (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Buffalo, Sunday.

4. Baylor (4-0) beat Southern 94-49. Next: vs. South Dakota State, Friday.

5. Louisville (2-0) did not play. Next: at Boise State, Monday.

6. Mississippi State (3-0) beat Lamar 104-53. Next: vs. Coppin State, Sunday.

7. Stanford (3-0) beat San Francisco 96-62. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday.

8. Oregon State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Saturday.

9. Maryland (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 10 South Carolina, Sunday.

10. South Carolina (2-0) beat Clemson 69-57. Next: vs. No. 9 Maryland, Sunday.

11. Texas (3-0) beat McNeese State 96-40. Next: vs. Quinnipiac, Friday.

12. Tennessee (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Sunday.

13. Iowa (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. Central, Saturday.

14. Georgia (2-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Sunday.

15. DePaul (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 UConn, Saturday.

16. Missouri (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Green Bay, Friday.

17. N.C. State (3-0) beat Vanderbilt 74-54. Next: vs. Radford, Sunday.

18. Syracuse (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Bucknell, Sunday.

19. Marquette (3- 1) lost to No. 24 Miami 63-55. Next: vs. UIC, Saturday.

20. Texas A&M (2-1) did not play. Next: at Little Rock, Tuesday.

21. South Florida (3-0) beat Bethune-Cookman 88-39. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Sunday.

22. Arizona State (1-1) did not play. Next: at Arkansas, Sunday.

23. California (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Sunday.

24. Miami (4-0) beat No. 19 Marquette 63-55. Next: at Iowa State, Sunday.

25. Minnesota (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Saturday.

